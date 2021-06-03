Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Trading Up 0.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGNY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGNY)

