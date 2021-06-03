IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,941 shares of company stock worth $211,596. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.