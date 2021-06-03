iExec RLC Price Tops $5.28 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. iExec RLC has a market cap of $422.63 million and $40.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00013649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

