IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner Sells 2,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kathy V. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $547.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

