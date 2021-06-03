IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $547.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

