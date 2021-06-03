ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ICL Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 515.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

