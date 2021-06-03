Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $92.93. 439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

