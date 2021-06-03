IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,269.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

