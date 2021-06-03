Hyve Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $2.11 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

