HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Update

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 680,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

