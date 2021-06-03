HyperExchange (HX) Market Capitalization Achieves $617,597.10

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $617,597.10 and $2,984.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00283653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00186418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.83 or 0.01267632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.02 or 0.99712924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033708 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

