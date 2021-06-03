Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 261,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,358,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

HUTMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

