Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

