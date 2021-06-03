Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.12. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €46.75 ($55.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

