Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.12. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €46.75 ($55.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

