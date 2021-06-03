Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $366.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.97 million and the highest is $403.00 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $7.16. 14,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.42. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

