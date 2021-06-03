HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $333.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $272.00. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $299.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.95. Linde has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Linde by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 165.1% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 127.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

