Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Lessened by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 135,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after buying an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,829. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

