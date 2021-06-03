HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 755.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.22% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,664 shares of company stock worth $2,622,652. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $476.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

