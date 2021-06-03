HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) has been given a C$4.00 price target by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HIVE opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.25.

In related news, Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$1,209,127.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$719,718.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,628.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

