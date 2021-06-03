Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 14,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,590. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.