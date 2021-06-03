Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

In related news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,064. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

