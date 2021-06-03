Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,493 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

LSTR traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,272. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

