HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,164 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock worth $1,343,406. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.17.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

