HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $6.19 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

