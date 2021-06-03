HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.