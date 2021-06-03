Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from continued positive momentum driven by enhanced omni-channel capabilities and robust demand. Also, increased adoption of the online mode of shopping, new customer retention, improved store-level engagement and additional government stimulus contributed to quarterly growth. Further, strength in the apparel and footwear categories across all genres as well as strength in athletic brands aided comps. Moreover, strong margin growth contributed to significant bottom-line growth. Encouragingly, it raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. However, higher SG&A expense act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of HIBB opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.