Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from continued positive momentum driven by enhanced omni-channel capabilities and robust demand. Also, increased adoption of the online mode of shopping, new customer retention, improved store-level engagement and additional government stimulus contributed to quarterly growth. Further, strength in the apparel and footwear categories across all genres as well as strength in athletic brands aided comps. Moreover, strong margin growth contributed to significant bottom-line growth. Encouragingly, it raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. However, higher SG&A expense act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

