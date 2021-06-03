Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

HPE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 161,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,939,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

