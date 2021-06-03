Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.