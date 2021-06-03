Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Hess reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.23. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,350. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

