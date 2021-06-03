Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.13. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 51,927 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million. Analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0429033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

