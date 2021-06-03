Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 19th

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.07. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of £110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

