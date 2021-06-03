Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Critical Review

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 13.47% -1.56% -0.74% First Industrial Realty Trust 47.92% 11.43% 5.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthpeak Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 5 7 0 2.46 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $32.23, indicating a potential downside of 5.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.78%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.20 $413.56 million $1.64 20.84 First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 14.94 $195.99 million $1.84 28.17

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Healthpeak Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

