Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.86 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report sales of $56.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.41 million and the highest is $57.80 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $230.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $277.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.77 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31.
In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
