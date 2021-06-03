Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.86 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report sales of $56.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.41 million and the highest is $57.80 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $230.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $277.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.77 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

