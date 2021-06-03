Head to Head Review: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) versus Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocuphire Pharma and Sophiris Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 345.70%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Sophiris Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Sophiris Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A -1,178.78% -218.58% Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Sophiris Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma N/A N/A -$24.62 million ($5.28) -0.92 Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Summary

Sophiris Bio beats Ocuphire Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

