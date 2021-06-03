Head-To-Head Review: Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) vs. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -91.69% N/A -30.39% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

MannKind has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MannKind and Argos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MannKind currently has a consensus price target of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Given MannKind’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Argos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $65.14 million 14.19 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -18.55 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of Treprostinil (Tyvaso DPI) used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

