Head-To-Head Comparison: Rekor Systems (REKR) & Its Peers

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rekor Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rekor Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rekor Systems Competitors 130 482 883 38 2.54

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.65%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Rekor Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -133.40% -52.22% -34.44% Rekor Systems Competitors -10.67% 2,381.84% -2.05%

Risk and Volatility

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems’ peers have a beta of 3.53, meaning that their average share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rekor Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million -$14.18 million -17.21 Rekor Systems Competitors $307.90 million $7.87 million -48.78

Rekor Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rekor Systems peers beat Rekor Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

