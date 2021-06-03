Head to Head Comparison: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 8.53% 49.91% 5.13% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

32.8% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CURO Group and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Detwiler Fenton Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.87 $75.73 million $1.52 11.62 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

CURO Group beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

