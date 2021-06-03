Head-To-Head Analysis: Eargo (EAR) vs. The Competition

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eargo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eargo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1212 2122 84 2.54

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.15% -60.23% -13.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.11 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 18.91

Eargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

