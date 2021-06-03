Head to Head Analysis: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 17.17 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -295.40

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bumble and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Magnite 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Bumble.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Magnite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

