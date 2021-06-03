Hazelview Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 1.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 1,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

