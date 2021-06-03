Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.23 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $114.23 million and $3.44 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.01184448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.48 or 0.99984194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

