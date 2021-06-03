Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

HRVSF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 365,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

HRVSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

