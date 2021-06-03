Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

