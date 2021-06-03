Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

