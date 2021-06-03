Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Harborview Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

BATS NUMG remained flat at $$51.17 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,847 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40.

