Harborview Advisors LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 34,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,069. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

