Harborview Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Harborview Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,449. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

