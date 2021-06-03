Harborview Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,552,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,580,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.25. 786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,943. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

