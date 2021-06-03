Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

HBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 23,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,824. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.